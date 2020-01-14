Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.98 and a 52 week high of $120.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

