Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,356,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,770 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 825,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 735,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 689,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,182. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

