Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.95

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.95 and last traded at $255.18, with a volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,565,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

