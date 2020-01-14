Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.4% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $94.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

