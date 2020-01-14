Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,095,000 after buying an additional 535,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after buying an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 5,266,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

