Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.26. 232,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,396. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $128.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

