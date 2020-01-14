VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

