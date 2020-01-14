VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Up 1.1%

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14, 1,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IDX)

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

