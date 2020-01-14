VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,972 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,903,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after purchasing an additional 912,520 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,106,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $26,496,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 50,123,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,928,176. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

