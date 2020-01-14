VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.76 and last traded at $105.76, approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.
VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EVX)
Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.