VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.76 and last traded at $105.76, approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,105,000.

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

