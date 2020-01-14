ValuEngine Upgrades Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SRAX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 12,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 618.32% and a negative return on equity of 227.60%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Social Reality by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Reality during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Social Reality by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

