ValuEngine Upgrades Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SRAX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 12,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative net margin of 618.32% and a negative return on equity of 227.60%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Social Reality Company Profile
Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
