ValuEngine Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $856.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

