ValuEngine Lowers OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OMRNY opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. OMRON has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

