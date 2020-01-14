Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Value Line has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Value Line by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Value Line by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Value Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

