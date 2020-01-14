Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

VLO traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. 305,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,534. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

