V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0832 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, V-ID has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $168,819.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,051,409 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

