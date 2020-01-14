USDQ Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. USDQ has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $14,042.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00325448 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002372 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012207 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,287 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

