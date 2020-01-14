Urbana Corp (URB) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Urbana Corp (TSE:URB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE:URB opened at C$2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $146.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. Urbana has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

