UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $3.36 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 39,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $3,877,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 78,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,800,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

