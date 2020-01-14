UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $222,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 16,485 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $288.24. 6,052,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.57. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.