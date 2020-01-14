UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after buying an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

KMB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

