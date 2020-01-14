UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.73 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

