UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 19,056 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 80,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PPL by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 3,725,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

