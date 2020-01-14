Universe Group (LON:UNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $6.91. Universe Group shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 232,439 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Universe Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

