United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,070 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2,491.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 146,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 170,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. 3,070,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

