United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.58. 1,629,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.