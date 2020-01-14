United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

