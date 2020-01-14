United Services Automobile Association Sells 7,527 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

