United Services Automobile Association Sells 5,414 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

MRK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.