United Services Automobile Association Sells 17,241 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 16,211,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.