United Services Automobile Association Has $9.81 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $178.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.71 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

