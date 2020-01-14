United Services Automobile Association Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.13. 124,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,705. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.27. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $212.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

