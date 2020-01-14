United Services Automobile Association Acquires 403,394 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $66,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 13,281,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

