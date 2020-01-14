Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,092,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 229.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

