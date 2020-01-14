Unify (UNIFY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,913.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unify has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $94,832.00 and $2,913.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00616121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

