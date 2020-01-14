Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UNAM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Unico American has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

