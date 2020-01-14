UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.73. 13,920,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,992,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

