UMA Financial Services Inc. Invests $79,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,307,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,049 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 260.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,300,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after purchasing an additional 290,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SMFG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

