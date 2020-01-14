UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 943,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.81 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.