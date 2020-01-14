UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,500,000 after buying an additional 1,462,053 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after buying an additional 833,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,918,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,967,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.