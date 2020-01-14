Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. 179,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,235. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $151.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

