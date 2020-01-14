Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,184 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

