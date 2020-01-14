UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UGI by 214.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in UGI by 134.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 801,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,836. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UGI has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

