UBS Group Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 6,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,088 ($80.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,083.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,169.27. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

