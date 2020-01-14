UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in UBS Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,686. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

