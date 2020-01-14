U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $10.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $149,000.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

