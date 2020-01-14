Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75, 969,952 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,204,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $316,600 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

