Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at CSFB

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.91. 1,216,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

