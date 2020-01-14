Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUWLF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tullow Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Investec cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 77,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.