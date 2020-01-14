Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 63

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tullow Oil to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 102.64 ($1.35).

LON TLW opened at GBX 62.30 ($0.82) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $877.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.41.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

